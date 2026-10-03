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‘Cause for concern’: IAF chief flags Pakistan-China 5th-Gen Fighter tie-up, pushes for faster AMCA induction

Speaking at his annual press conference ahead of Air Force Day, Singh said India must speed up the induction of next-generation fighter aircraft and push ahead with the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 09:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 09:45 PM IST
‘Cause for concern’: IAF chief flags Pakistan-China 5th-Gen Fighter tie-up, pushes for faster AMCA induction
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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‘Cause for concern’: IAF chief flags Pakistan-China 5th-Gen Fighter tie-up, pushes for faster AMCA induction
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