/Cauvery water dispute: From 1892 treaty to Supreme Court battles, why every release order ignites a fresh flashpoint

The decades-long Cauvery water dispute is in the headlines again, with a fresh directive to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu; the long-standing interstate dispute is at a boil. In late July 2026, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs daily for 15 days, an order upheld by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on July 30 amid deficient rainfall and low reservoir levels in the upper riparian state.
The directive, coming at a time when Karnataka reported receiving only 30-35 per cent of normal monsoon rainfall, triggered protests, political mobilisation, and an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar earlier today.
The episode follows a familiar pattern rooted in decades of disagreements. The Cauvery water-sharing conflict traces its origins to colonial-era agreements signed in 1892 and 1924 between the princely state of Mysore (present-day Karnataka) and the Madras Presidency (present-day Tamil Nadu).
The 1892 agreement required Mysore to obtain prior consent from Madras for new irrigation works on the Cauvery and its tributaries to protect existing prescriptive rights.
A more detailed 1924 agreement governed water sharing for 50 years and expired in 1974. With no fresh pact in place, tensions escalated after the reorganisation of states. Tamil Nadu approached the Supreme Court in 1986, leading to the constitution of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal by the Centre in 1990.
The tribunal issued an interim order in 1991 directing Karnataka to release water, which sparked protests in the state. Its final award in 2007 allocated water among the riparian states, upholding aspects of the earlier agreements.
Karnataka challenged the award, and in a landmark 2018 verdict, the Supreme Court modified the allocation, enhancing Karnataka’s share while reducing Tamil Nadu’s, and established the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to implement the sharing formula.
Every directive to release water has historically triggered protests, political mobilisation, and legal challenges in Karnataka.
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated earlier today that inflows had improved recently due to heavy rainfall in catchment areas, with Kabini receiving around 24,000 cusecs, KRS 22,000 cusecs, Harangi 10,430 cusecs, and Hemavathi 12,000 cusecs, for a total of about 67,378 cusecs. He emphasised the need to store at least 40 Thousand Million Cubic feet (TMC) of water, including 36 TMC for drinking purposes.
The Chief Minister described the all-party meeting as historic, with participation from former chief ministers including Siddaramaiah, BS Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy, and Basavaraj Bommai, as well as Union ministers, MPs, and legal experts. He said the government would decide on the release after consultations with legal experts and stakeholders while protecting the state’s interests.
Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged the state government to present strong, data-backed arguments in the Supreme Court, warning against complacency despite recent rains in regions like Wayanad, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Sakleshpur.
He objected to portraying the reduction from a potential higher release to 3,500 cusecs as a major achievement without actual releases to farmers from the KRS dam. Bommai also highlighted that farmers had completed nearly 70 per cent of sowing despite advice against it.
Shivakumar noted that Karnataka had released significantly less water this year compared to the previous one: 2.9 TMC in June against 19.19 TMC last year, and about 3.6 TMC in July against 31 TMC. He appealed for restraint regarding a proposed bandh on August 13.
The Chief Minister added that the government was examining options, including approaching the Supreme Court, and reiterated support for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project as a long-term solution.
Tamil Nadu has moved to approach the Supreme Court over the dispute, with the DMK filing a related petition. Meetings of the CWRC occur every 15 days and the CWMA monthly to monitor and direct releases based on distress-sharing formulas.
The decades-old dispute continues to see repeated orders, protests and legal battles, as both states struggle to meet water needs amid changing rainfall and limited storage capacity.
(with inputs form agencies)
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