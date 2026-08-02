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  • /Cauvery water dispute: From 1892 treaty to Supreme Court battles, why every release order ignites a fresh flashpoint

Cauvery water dispute: From 1892 treaty to Supreme Court battles, why every release order ignites a fresh flashpoint

Every directive to release water has historically triggered protests, political mobilisation, and legal challenges in Karnataka.

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 09:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 09:13 PM IST
Cauvery water dispute: From 1892 treaty to Supreme Court battles, why every release order ignites a fresh flashpoint
Image Credit: In July 2026 Cauvery Water Regulation Committee directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs daily for 15 days.

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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