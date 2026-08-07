Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /CBI alleges pre-planned NEET-UG 2026 leak involving NTA experts

CBI alleges pre-planned NEET-UG 2026 leak involving NTA experts

The CBI has alleged that the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak was a pre-planned conspiracy involving NTA subject experts, coaching operators and intermediaries who allegedly leaked confidential question papers for money.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 09:48 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
CBI alleges pre-planned NEET-UG 2026 leak involving NTA experts
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CBI alleges pre-planned NEET-UG 2026 leak involving NTA experts
2
3
4
5