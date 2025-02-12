CBI Arrests 6 Delhi Transport Officials in Major Post-Election Corruption Crackdown

New Delhi: In a sweeping post-Assembly election crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested six officials from the Delhi Transport Department on charges of corruption and bribery, sources confirmed on Wednesday. The arrests come after multiple complaints alleging widespread corruption within the department, prompting the CBI to launch an undercover surveillance operation to verify the claims before taking decisive action.

According to CBI insiders, their investigation revealed prima facie evidence of bribery at multiple levels within the transport department. "The corruption was systematic, extending across various offices. The officials in question were engaging in illicit transactions related to vehicle registrations, permits, and fitness certificates," a senior CBI officer told The Indian Express, requesting anonymity.

This marks the first major anti-corruption action by the CBI since the Assembly elections concluded, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a stunning defeat, paving the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to return to power after 27 years. The BJP clinched 48 out of 70 seats, reducing AAP to 22 seats, while Congress remained at zero for the third consecutive election.