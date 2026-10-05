/CBI arrests DGCA official, private firm director in Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case; second such case in a year

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Deputy Director (Airworthiness) of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), posted in Chennai, and the director of a private aviation company in connection with an alleged Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case.
The arrested DGCA official has been identified as Sushil Kumar Garg, Deputy Director (Airworthiness), DGCA, Chennai. He was allegedly apprehended while accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in Tamil Nadu. Sachin Keshav Bhane, Director of M/s Ekvi Air Training Organisation Pvt. Ltd., has also been taken into custody in connection with the case.
The CBI has filed a case against Garg, Bhane, M/s Ekvi Air Training Organisation Pvt. Ltd., and others for allegedly demanding and accepting illegal gratification in return for providing undue benefits in the airworthiness certification of aircraft operated by the company.
As per the CBI case, Sushil Kumar Garg allegedly sought illegal gratification in connection with the airworthiness certification of aircraft operated by M/s Ekvi Air Training Organisation Pvt. Ltd. He is accused of accepting Rs 2.5 lakh as part of the alleged bribe. Garg and Sachin Keshav Bhane have both been arrested in connection with the case.
The latest arrests follow another bribery case involving senior DGCA officials and an executive from a private company.
The CBI had earlier registered a bribery case on April 18, 2026, against Mudavath Devula, Deputy Director General at the Airworthiness Directorate of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Bharat Mathur, a senior vice president of a major corporate group.
During the investigation, the CBI arrested Devula and Mathur in connection with the alleged Rs 2.5 lakh bribe. The case involved approvals related to the import of drones and allegations of undue favour being extended to the private firm.
During arrested, CBI also recovered the entire alleged bribe amount. Investigators searched four locations across Delhi linked to the accused.
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