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  • /CBI arrests DGCA official, private firm director in Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case; second such case in a year

CBI arrests DGCA official, private firm director in Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case; second such case in a year

The CBI has arrested a Chennai-based DGCA Deputy Director and a private aviation company director in an alleged Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case linked to aircraft airworthiness certification.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 06:39 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 06:39 AM IST
CBI arrests DGCA official, private firm director in Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case; second such case in a year
Image Credit: ANI

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