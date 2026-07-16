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  • /CBI arrests KAPL Managing Director Anurag Danayak in Rs 15 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests KAPL Managing Director Anurag Danayak in Rs 15 lakh bribery case

According to the CBI, Danayak was caught red-handed in a trap operation conducted in Noida on July 15 while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as part payment of a total bribe demand of Rs 15 lakh.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 06:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
CBI arrests KAPL Managing Director Anurag Danayak in Rs 15 lakh bribery case
Image Credit: ANI

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CBI arrests KAPL Managing Director Anurag Danayak in Rs 15 lakh bribery case
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