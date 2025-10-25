The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully secured the deportation of fugitive gangster Lakhvinder Kumar from the United States, the agency said on Saturday.

Kumar, known to be a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was deported to India and taken into custody by a Haryana Police team upon his arrival at Delhi Airport on October 25, 2025.

The CBI said Kumar is facing several criminal charges in Haryana, including extortion, intimidation, illegal possession and use of firearms, and attempt to murder.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following a request from the Haryana Police, the CBI had issued an INTERPOL Red Notice against him on October 26, 2024. This global alert helped in tracking him down and ensuring his return to India.

As India’s National Central Bureau (NCB) for INTERPOL, the CBI coordinated with U.S. authorities through the BHARATPOL platform, enabling seamless communication and smooth deportation procedures.

A Red Notice is an international request circulated by INTERPOL to locate and provisionally arrest fugitives pending extradition or legal action.

The CBI has so far assisted in bringing back over 130 wanted individuals from various countries in recent years through its international partnerships.

This latest operation is part of India’s broader efforts to curb transnational organised crime and ensure that fugitives hiding abroad face justice.

Last month, the CBI, in collaboration with the Haryana Police, MEA, and MHA, had also secured the return of Mainpal Dhilla alias Sonu Kumar from Cambodia on September 2, 2025. Dhilla, convicted in multiple cases of murder, attempted murder, and criminal conspiracy, had been serving a life sentence before fleeing the country.

In a similar operation, the CBI, in coordination with the Gujarat Police and central ministries, successfully brought back Harshit Babulal Jain from the UAE on September 5. Jain was wanted in cases involving tax evasion, illegal gambling, and money laundering, and was handed over to the Gujarat Police at Ahmedabad International Airport.

(With IANS Inputs)