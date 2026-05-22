CBI arrests Manisha Sanjay Havaldar in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, identifying her as a suspect in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The agency alleged that Havaldar passed examination questions to a co-conspirator. With her arrest, the number of people detained in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case has risen to 11.

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