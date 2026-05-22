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NewsIndiaCBI arrests Manisha Sanjay Havaldar in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case
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CBI arrests Manisha Sanjay Havaldar in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Manisha Sanjay Havaldar on Friday, identifying her as a key suspect in the NEET-UG 2026 Physics paper leak. Havaldar allegedly distributed exam questions to a co-conspirator, marking a significant breakthrough in the case. With her custody, the total number of arrests has reached 11 as nationwide searches and seizures continue.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 07:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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CBI arrests Manisha Sanjay Havaldar in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak caseRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, identifying her as a suspect in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The agency alleged that Havaldar passed examination questions to a co-conspirator. With her arrest, the number of people detained in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case has risen to 11.

 

 

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