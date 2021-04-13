CBI arrests passport official on bribery charges in Jammu

Jammu: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a passport official working at Jammu office on charges of bribery.

Adarsh Kumar, Senior Passport Assistant working at the Regional Passport Office, Jammu allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant.

A case was registered on a complaint alleging that the passport official demanded a bribe for the issuance of passport of the complainant.

It was alleged that the complainant had applied for issuance of Passport in the month of January 2020 and contacted the Regional Passport Office, Jammu. But the complainant was informed that an FIR has been registered against him and due to this, issuance of passport was pending.

Following this, the complainant informed that he has been acquitted in the said FIR. Thereafter, he visited Passport Office and met the Senior Passport Assistant. The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5000 for issuing passport and agreed to accept Rs 4000 after negotiation.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe.

Searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused at Jammu and Lucknow. The accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu

