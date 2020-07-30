हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Navy

CBI books 4 Navy officers for making fake bills of Rs 6.76 cr to defraud Western Naval Command

The CBI has booked four Navy officers and 14 others for allegedly generating fake bills of Rs 6.76 crore for supplying IT hardware to the Western Naval Command, officials said.

CBI books 4 Navy officers for making fake bills of Rs 6.76 cr to defraud Western Naval Command

New Delhi: The CBI has booked four Navy officers and 14 others for allegedly generating fake bills of Rs 6.76 crore for supplying IT hardware to the Western Naval Command, officials said.

Captain Atul Kulkarni, Commanders Mandar Godbole and R P Sharma, and Petty Officer LOG (F&A) Kuldeep Singh Baghel allegedly prepared seven fraudulent bills of Rs 6.76 crore, they said Wednesday.

"All these accused naval officers abused their official position to defraud the naval authorities and rob the exchequer of public money which led to pecuniary gain to themselves," according to the CBI FIR.

The probe agency has also carried out searches in this connection, sources said.

The bills were allegedly raised between January and March in 2016 at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai for supplying information technology and networking related hardware.

"None of the items mentioned in the bills were supplied to HQ, WNC (Western Naval Command). No documents pertaining to preparation of the bills i.E. Approvals, financial sanction, purchase orders, receipt vouchers, etc. Are available at HQ," the CBI FIR said.

The agency has also booked four officials of the Controller of Defence Accounts, besides private companies Star Network, ACME Networks, Cyberspace Infovision and Moksh Infosys.

Tags:
Indian NavyCBI
Next
Story

India records highest single-day spike of 52123 COVID-19 cases, total nears 16-lakh mark
  • 15,31,669Confirmed
  • 34,193Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,67,30,543Confirmed
  • 6,60,142Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M57S

Badi Bahas: CBI investigation was denied to hide the truth?