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CBI carries out searches at 26 locations across 11 states/UTs in BRO funds misappropriation case

A total of 10 officials, including officers of the ranks of Lieutenant Colonel and Major, and engineers, along with certain private individuals, have been named in the FIRs.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 06:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
CBI carries out searches at 26 locations across 11 states/UTs in BRO funds misappropriation case
Image Credit: IANS

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