CBI Conducts Multi-Location Searches In Kolkata Over Alleged Bank Loan Forgery

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation, along with personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), carried out coordinated raids at five locations in and around Kolkata on Thursday as part of an investigation into an alleged multi-crore bank loan forgery.

According to sources, the search operations were conducted in upscale areas including Alipore in south Kolkata and New Town on the city’s northern fringes. The raids reportedly targeted the residences of several influential businessmen based in Kolkata, accused of obtaining large bank loans by submitting forged documents.

Officials said the action followed specific complaints lodged by concerned banks. At one of the locations in Alipore, searches were carried out at the residence of a prominent woman entrepreneur.

Notably, the number of CAPF personnel deployed with the CBI teams was higher than usual. Sources indicated that the heightened security arrangement was made in light of last week’s incident involving Enforcement Directorate searches at the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) office in Salt Lake and the residence of its co-founder Pratik Jain.

During those operations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by senior officials, had visited the premises and left with several documents and electronic records.

Meanwhile, a key hearing related to the matter is scheduled to take place at the Supreme Court of India later on Thursday.

(With Inputs From IANS)