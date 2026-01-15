Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006847https://zeenews.india.com/india/cbi-conducts-multi-location-searches-in-kolkata-over-alleged-bank-loan-forgery-3006847.html
NewsIndiaCBI Conducts Multi-Location Searches In Kolkata Over Alleged Bank Loan Forgery
CBI

CBI Conducts Multi-Location Searches In Kolkata Over Alleged Bank Loan Forgery

The CBI conducted coordinated raids at five locations in and around Kolkata as part of a probe into an alleged multi-crore bank loan forgery case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CBI Conducts Multi-Location Searches In Kolkata Over Alleged Bank Loan ForgeryImage Credit: ( IANS )

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation, along with personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), carried out coordinated raids at five locations in and around Kolkata on Thursday as part of an investigation into an alleged multi-crore bank loan forgery.

According to sources, the search operations were conducted in upscale areas including Alipore in south Kolkata and New Town on the city’s northern fringes. The raids reportedly targeted the residences of several influential businessmen based in Kolkata, accused of obtaining large bank loans by submitting forged documents.

Officials said the action followed specific complaints lodged by concerned banks. At one of the locations in Alipore, searches were carried out at the residence of a prominent woman entrepreneur.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Notably, the number of CAPF personnel deployed with the CBI teams was higher than usual. Sources indicated that the heightened security arrangement was made in light of last week’s incident involving Enforcement Directorate searches at the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) office in Salt Lake and the residence of its co-founder Pratik Jain.

During those operations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by senior officials, had visited the premises and left with several documents and electronic records.

Meanwhile, a key hearing related to the matter is scheduled to take place at the Supreme Court of India later on Thursday.

(With Inputs From IANS)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Trump Greenland Plan
Trump Revives Greenland Push, Says US Needs It For 'National Security'
accident in jharkhand
Jharkhand: Three Killed, Two Injured In Powerful Explosion In Hazaribagh
West Bengal
Kolkata: Fire Breaks Out In Ganguly Street; Three Shops Damaged
Technology
Worried About Your Smartphone's Battery Health? Check Which Charger Is Best
Punjab
How Bhagwant Mann Govt Is Rewriting Punjab’s Rabies Response
Karnataka
Karnataka Congress Leader’s Abuse Of Woman Civic Official Sparks Outrage
Technology
YouTube Earnings In India: How Much Creators Earn Per 1,000 Views – Details
I-PAC raids West Bengal
ED Vs TMC: Calcutta HC Disposes Party's Petition Over I-PAC Raid, BJP Reacts
Indigo
Author Neelesh Misra Calls Out IndiGo Over Alleged Mistreatment Of His Child
Thane air hostess death
Thane: 21-Year-Old Air Hostess Dies By Suicide; Ex-Partner Booked For Abetment