हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBI

CBI conducts raids at 100 locations across 11 states in separate bank fraud cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday (March 25, 2021) carried out nationwide searches at 100 locations in separate alleged bank fraud cases of over Rs 3,700 crore.

CBI conducts raids at 100 locations across 11 states in separate bank fraud cases

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday (March 25, 2021) carried out nationwide searches at 100 locations in separate alleged bank fraud cases of over Rs 3,700 crore. The search operation was spread across 11 states and pertained to 30 FIRs related to bank fraud, the central probe agency in a statement.

"These searches are part of a special drive to book fraudsters on the complaints received from different nationalised banks in India. The complainant banks include Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, IDBI, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Central Bank of India," CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said in the press note.

The searches were spread across Kanpur, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Noida, Gurgaon, Chennai, Thiruvarur, Vellore, Tiruppur, Bengaluru, Guntur, Hyderabad, Ballari, Vadodara, Kolkata, West Godavari, Surat, Mumbai, Bhopal, Nimadi, Tirupati Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Karnal, Jaipur and Sri Ganganagar.

"It may be stated that the CBI has been receiving a number of complaints from various banks alleging cheating, diversion of funds, submission of fake/forged documents by different defaulting firms while obtaining loans/credit facilities etc," Joshi said.

The CBI said it received allegations about such firms turning defaulters, resulting in the loans becoming Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), thus causing heavy losses to the public sector banks.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBICBI raid
Next
Story

Big crackdown on WhatsApp, Facebook forwards, Ghaziabad police issues notice

Must Watch

PT35M32S

DNA: 'Bengal Connection' of PM Modi's Bangladesh Visit!