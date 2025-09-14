Advertisement
CBI Cracks Down On Nashik Call Centres Cheating UK Citizens, Two Arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted two illegal call centres in Nashik that were duping UK citizens through fraudulent schemes. Two people were arrested, and further investigations are underway.

|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 04:46 PM IST|Source: ANI
CBI Cracks Down On Nashik Call Centres Cheating UK Citizens, Two Arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted two illegal call centres in Maharashtra's Nashik and arrested two persons for allegedly duping UK citizens by posing as insurance agents and government officials, the agency said on Sunday.

According to the release, the CBI registered a case on September 11, 2025, against four private persons, unknown public servants, and others on allegations that the accused operated two illegal call centres in Nashik to cheat UK nationals by impersonating insurance agents and government authorities.

Around 60 people were employed at these centres, which allegedly used VoIP, spoofed numbers, and fake documents to dupe victims into sharing credit/debit card details and making payments for non-existent insurance policies, the CBI said.

Searches were conducted by CBI at various locations in Nashik and Kalyan (Thane), leading to the recovery of incriminating digital evidence, including victim data, fake insurance policy scripts, eight mobile phones, eight computer systems/servers, and unexplained cash of Rs 5 lakh.

The proceeds of crime were routed through PayPal and banking channels, with accounts managed by the accused persons, the CBI said.

Two accused, identified as Ganesh and Shyam Kamankar, were arrested on September 13, 2025, after due legal formalities, and produced before the Special CBI Court, Thane, which remanded them to police custody till September 15, it said, adding that further investigation is underway.

