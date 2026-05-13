CBI Director Praveen Sood gets one-year extension

NEW DELHI: Senior IPS officer Praveen Sood will continue as Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for another year, following a decision by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet to extend his tenure beyond May 24, 2026. An order was issued in this regard on Wednesday. The move ensures continuity at the helm of India's premier investigating agency, where Sood has overseen several high-profile cases and strengthened institutional coordination.

The extension was approved after a high-level selection committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting the Union government's confidence in his leadership. Sood, who assumed charge of the CBI in May 2023, has steered the agency through a period marked by complex investigations and heightened public scrutiny.

His tenure has been characterised by efforts to modernise investigative processes, enhance cooperation with state police forces, and deepen collaboration with international agencies. Under Sood's leadership, the CBI has pursued cases involving corruption, financial fraud, and organised crime, reinforcing its role as the country's central investigative authority.

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The decision to extend his term comes at a time when the agency is handling sensitive matters with national implications. Officials familiar with the development noted that continuity in leadership was considered crucial to maintain momentum in ongoing probes and to ensure stability within the organisation.

The extension also aligns with the Union government's broader emphasis on institutional consistency in key enforcement bodies. Observers point out that Sood's extended tenure will allow him to further implement reforms aimed at improving transparency and accountability in investigations.

His continuation is expected to bolster morale within the central probe agency and provide a steady hand as the CBI navigates challenges posed by increasingly sophisticated criminal networks.

The move underscores the importance the government places on experienced leadership in safeguarding the integrity of investigative institutions.

As the CBI prepares to mark another year under Sood's stewardship, the extension signals both recognition of his contributions and anticipation of the agency's evolving role in India's governance framework.

With the decision now formalised, the focus shifts to how the CBI Director will leverage the additional year to consolidate reforms, strengthen investigative capacity, and reinforce public trust in the institution.