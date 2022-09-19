CBI, ED and Income Tax can open their offices at my home: Tejashwi Yadav's jibe at probe agencies

Patna: Two days after the CBI sought the cancellation of a bail granted to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam, the RJD leader on Monday iterated that "all central investigation agencies -- CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax -- were free to open their offices at his residence". He also claimed that the BJP, "having lost all credibility", was now trying to use central agencies to corner him as the party "fears losing 2024 Lok Sabha polls".

"I had made this offer to the central investigation agencies earlier too. I am telling them (CBI, ED and IT) again that they can open their offices at my home. It would be convenient for them (officials). I have always cooperated with the CBI," quipped Yadav in reply to questions from journalists over the CBI moving a Delhi court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the deputy CM.

The scam pertains to alleged irregularities in awarding the operational contract of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.

According to the CBI, the RJD leader, during a press conference held in Patna in August, had allegedly threatened its officers.

In its plea before a Delhi court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Yadav in 2018, the CBI stated that the deputy CM had threatened the investigation officials, "thereby influencing the case".

Yadav, who had arrived at the RJD office to propose that Jagdanand Singh be allowed to continue as the president of the party's state unit, alleged that the saffron party was "jittery" as the new Grand-Alliance government in Bihar, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, was delivering on its promises.

"The BJP is scared of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The reason behind CBI's move to seek cancellation of my bail is nothing but fear. People will reject BJP in 2024 as they failed to fulfill all promises made before the last polls. The formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar will have a national impact. BJP leaders have lost the credibility and trust of the electorate," he stated.