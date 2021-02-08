CBI files chargesheet against BSF Commandant Satish Kumar, 6 others in cattle smuggling case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday (February 8, 2021) filed a chargesheet against seven accused including then Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar and private persons in the Special Court, Asansol (West Bengal) in a case related to alleged illegal cross-border trade of cattle.

The CBI had registered a case on September 21, 2020 against four accused including Satish Kumar, three private persons and unknown public servants/private persons on the allegations of illegal cross-border trade of cattle.

Searches were conducted at around 34 locations across India at the premises of accused.

Satish Kumar and a private person were arrested during the course of investigation.

"The said private person continues to be in judicial custody at the time of submission of chargesheet," said an official statement.

Evidences have been found during investigation regarding the alleged illegal cross-border selling of cattle, the related movement, delivery and use of ill-gotten money. It was further alleged that the said private person was the organizer of this illegal trade and was assisted by two other accused in connivance with then Commandant of 36 Bn. BSF deployed at Murshidabad and Maldah. It was also alleged that three other accused assisted and showed fictitious business activities to regularize the ill-gotten money.

Further investigation is continuing to unearth larger conspiracy.

