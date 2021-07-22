CBI files chargesheet against four persons in Rs 9 crore chit fund scam

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet before the Special Judicial Magistrate, Guwahati against four persons accused in a chit fund scam involving over Rs 9 crore.

Three of the accused - Antra Mukherjee, Biswajit Bera, Tapan Saha - served as Directors of Silicon Group of Companies based in Kolkata, while the fourth - Md Afzal Hussain – was the legal advisor of the group.

“The investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly collected large public funds amounting to approximately Rs 9,39,36,350 till 2013 in the form of deposits by issuing certificates ‘product registration letter’ or ‘Secured Redeemable Debentures’ to a large number of investors,” the CBI said in a statement.

The investors of Assam’s Nagaon branch and other branches operating in the state were cheated as they were not refunded their investment.

The CBI said that the investors’ money was misappropriated by the accused.

Earlier, a chargesheet was filed in the case in October 2018.

