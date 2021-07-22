हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI files chargesheet against four persons in Rs 9 crore chit fund scam

The investors of Assam’s Nagaon branch and other branches operating in the state were cheated as they were not refunded their investment.

CBI files chargesheet against four persons in Rs 9 crore chit fund scam
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet before the Special Judicial Magistrate, Guwahati against four persons accused in a chit fund scam involving over Rs 9 crore.

Three of the accused - Antra Mukherjee, Biswajit Bera, Tapan Saha - served as Directors of Silicon Group of Companies based in Kolkata, while the fourth - Md Afzal Hussain – was the legal advisor of the group.

“The investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly collected large public funds amounting to approximately Rs 9,39,36,350 till 2013 in the form of deposits by issuing certificates ‘product registration letter’ or ‘Secured Redeemable Debentures’ to a large number of investors,” the CBI said in a statement.

The investors of Assam’s Nagaon branch and other branches operating in the state were cheated as they were not refunded their investment.

The CBI said that the investors’ money was misappropriated by the accused.

Earlier, a chargesheet was filed in the case in October 2018.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Central Bureau of InvestigationCBIchit fund scamcrime
Next
Story

Attempt to scare media: Arvind Kejriwal attacks Centre over I-T raids on Dainik Bhaskar

Must Watch

PT9M57S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; July 22, 2021