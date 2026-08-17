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  • /CBI files chargesheet in Twisha Sharma death case, names Giribala and son as accused

CBI files chargesheet in Twisha Sharma death case, names Giribala and son as accused

The chargesheet was filed after an extensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Twisha's death in Bhopal. Investigators examined forensic evidence, digital material, and other aspects of the case, in addition to conducting a recreation of the scene.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
CBI files chargesheet in Twisha Sharma death case, names Giribala and son as accused
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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CBI files chargesheet in Twisha Sharma death case, names Giribala and son as accused
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