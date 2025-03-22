CBI Files Closure Report In Sushant Singh Rajput 'Suicide' Case: Official
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday submitted a closure statement in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.
Nearly, five years after Sushant's death, the closure has been filed in a Mumbai Court which will now decide whether to accept the report or order further probe by the agency, the officials said, PTI reported.
