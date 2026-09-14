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CBI files FIR in Disha Salian death case after Bombay HC order

The CBI has registered an FIR into Disha Salian’s death following a Bombay High Court order directing a detailed investigation into the case.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 02:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
CBI files FIR in Disha Salian death case after Bombay HC order
Image Credit: ANI

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CBI files FIR in Disha Salian death case after Bombay HC order
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