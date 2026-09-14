/CBI files FIR in Disha Salian death case after Bombay HC order

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered an FIR into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, following a Bombay High Court directive for a detailed investigation into the case.
Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, just days before Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. Her death had earlier been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR).
The development came after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register an FIR and investigate the circumstances surrounding Salian’s death. During an earlier hearing, a Division Bench comprising Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande had questioned why only an ADR was registered despite allegations by Salian’s family that she had been murdered.
The court had also observed that Salian’s family had not been provided copies of the post-mortem report and the ADR even five years after her death.
Following the court’s direction, Salian’s father, Satish Salian, said he had shared details regarding the circumstances of his daughter’s death with the investigating authorities and expressed confidence that the proceedings would commence soon.
Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, Satish Salian said he had already informed investigators what he knew about the incidents revolving his daughter's death and given names of several people whom he wanted authorities to examine.
“I stated the facts exactly as they were; I told them everything that happened to my daughter. I listed all the names: Aditya, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, and the bodyguards. They noted everything down. They said they would take action based on what I told them; the proceedings would begin in a few days,” he said.
“The truth cannot be defeated. God stands where the truth is; that is why justice will be served,” he added.
Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed hope in the CBI probe.
Sharing a video on social media, Shweta said, “Truth has its own power… it can be suppressed for some time, troubled, but it cannot be defeated.”
She welcomed the CBI inquiry into Salian's case, saying it had given hope to many of Rajput's followers.
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