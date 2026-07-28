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  • /NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: CBI files major charge sheet against 13 accused under strict anti-paper leak law

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: CBI files major charge sheet against 13 accused under strict anti-paper leak law

The CBI filed a major charge sheet against 13 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case, invoking BNS, anti-corruption, and anti-paper leak laws.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 10:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: CBI files major charge sheet against 13 accused under strict anti-paper leak law
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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