/NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: CBI files major charge sheet against 13 accused under strict anti-paper leak law

In a massive legal breakthrough into the nationwide NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally filed a comprehensive charge sheet against 13 arrested accused.
The agency has charged the syndicate under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the stringent Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed charge sheet in NEET-UG 2026 questions leak case against 13 arrested accused for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and others under BNS, for offence of criminal misconduct… pic.twitter.com/Zf9KRd7w4B— IANS (@ians_india) July 28, 2026
All 13 individuals named in the charge sheet remain in judicial custody as the central probing agency continues to unravel the broader interstate network involved in compromising the medical entrance examination.
More details are awaited...
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