CBI gives clean chit to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav in disproportionate assets case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in the disproportionate assets case against Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son party chief Akhilesh Yadav. In its affidavit, the CBI has given a clean chit to Mulayam and Akhilesh Yadav and said that no evidence was found to register a Regular Case (RC) against the father and the son.

Political activist Vishwanath Chaturvedi had in 2005, filed the PIL in the top court seeking a direction to the CBI to take appropriate action to prosecute Mulayam, Akhilesh, his wife Dimple Yadav and Prateek Yadav, the other son of Mulayam, under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly acquiring assets more than the known source of their income by misusing their power of authority.

The apex court had in March 2007 directed the CBI "to inquire into allegations" and find out as to whether the plea with regard to disproportionate assets of SP leaders was "correct or not". Later in 2012, the court dismissed the review petitions of Mulayam, Akhilesh and Prateek against its verdict and had directed the CBI to go ahead with the probe against them in the disproportionate assets case.

It, however, had allowed the review plea of Dimple and had directed the CBI to drop the inquiry against her saying that she was not holding any public office.

The court had also modified its March 1, 2007 order and ordered the CBI to file the status report before the court and not to the government.

On the basis of Income Tax Returns and reliable documents of the Yadav family members, the disproportionate assets were calculated at Rs 2.63 crore, the petition stated.