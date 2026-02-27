CBI moves Delhi High Court, challenging discharge of Kejriwal, Sisodia in Excise Policy Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached the Delhi High Court against the Rouse Avenue Court’s order discharging all 23 accused, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in the 2022 Delhi excise policy case.

The central agency has filed a criminal revision petition, contesting the trial court’s detailed judgment, which had refused to frame charges in the corruption case. The court had concluded that the prosecution had failed to establish even a prima facie case warranting a full trial.

Earlier, Special Judge (PC Act) Jitendra Singh of Rouse Avenue Court, in a comprehensive order spanning over 1,100 paragraphs, observed that the CBI’s case was “wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny” and “discredited in its entirety”.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After examining the voluminous evidence and depositions of nearly 300 witnesses, the court found no material that could raise even a “grave suspicion” against the accused. It held that forcing the accused to face trial in the absence of legally admissible evidence would amount to a “manifest miscarriage of justice” and an abuse of the criminal process.

The case relates to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, introduced by the then AAP-led government. The policy, later scrapped amid allegations of corruption and kickbacks, was claimed by the CBI to have been designed to favour select private liquor entities, including the “South Group”, in exchange for alleged bribes routed for electoral purposes. The agency had also alleged that irregularities in policy implementation resulted in undue benefit to licensees and losses to the public exchequer.

However, the trial court rejected the notion of an overarching conspiracy. It noted that the contemporaneous records showed the policy was formulated through a consultative process, after engagement with stakeholders and in accordance with the procedures prescribed by law.

Following the discharge order, Kejriwal called the case “false and fabricated” and expressed confidence in the judiciary, invoking “Satyamev Jayate”. Sisodia was seen consoling him as supporters gathered outside the court.

The CBI, meanwhile, maintains that several key aspects of the investigation were ignored or inadequately considered by the trial court and has now sought a review of the findings before the Delhi High Court.

(With IANS inputs)