CBI Moves SC Against Delhi HC Order Granting Bail To Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision to suspend the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

The probe agency has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) under Article 136 of the Constitution, contesting the December 23 order that granted Sengar conditional bail while his appeal remains pending. Earlier, both the CBI and the survivor’s family had indicated their intention to move the apex court against the ruling.

Before the Delhi High Court, the CBI had strongly opposed Sengar’s plea, underlining the gravity of the crime and warning of potential risks if his sentence was suspended.

A Division Bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar had allowed Sengar’s application, suspending his life sentence during the pendency of the appeal, subject to strict conditions. However, despite the bail order in the rape case, Sengar is not expected to be released immediately as he continues to serve a separate sentence in cases linked to the death of the survivor’s father.

The Unnao rape case had sparked nationwide outrage. In December 2019, a trial court convicted Sengar of kidnapping and raping a minor and sentenced him to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life, along with a fine of ₹25 lakh. The Supreme Court had earlier transferred all related cases from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi and ordered a day-to-day trial.

Meanwhile, the survivor’s family, along with women’s rights activists, staged a protest outside the Delhi High Court on Friday, opposing the suspension of Sengar’s sentence. Demonstrators raised slogans and held placards, saying the bail order had “shaken public faith” and sent a troubling signal on crimes against women.



(With IANS inputs)