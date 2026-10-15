/NEET paper leak case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Nanded man, 14th accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court against Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi, also known as Raj Suryawanshi, the 14th accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Special Judge Ajay Gupta directed that a copy of the charge sheet be given to the accused's counsel and listed the matter for further proceedings on Thursday.
Suryawanshi, a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra, was arrested on September 2. The agency has described him as a close associate of co-accused Shubham Khairnar. According to the CBI, he supplied the leaked paper to candidates and collected money from their families.
The agency alleges that Suryawanshi asked candidates to gather at a location in Nanded, where they were given access to the paper before the examination. To make sure the families paid after the exam, he is said to have kept the candidates' original documents, such as educational certificates and identity cards, as security.
The latest filing follows the CBI's main charge sheet, filed on July 28 before a special fast-track court in Delhi. It named 13 accused, all in judicial custody. The agency invoked sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and destruction of evidence.
It also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
A CBI spokesperson said the charge sheet cited 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects. On August 12, the designated fast-track court, which hears cases arising from paper leaks and other unfair means in public examinations, took cognisance of that charge sheet.
According to the earlier charge sheet, the CBI began its crackdown on May 13 with the arrests of Mangilal, Dinesh and Vikas Biwal in Rajasthan. Their phones contained leaked PDFs that had reached them on Telegram on April 29.
The National Testing Agency conducted NEET-UG on May 3 which was cancelled on May 12 after paper leak allegations and held a re-examination on June 21. NEET-UG is the entrance test for undergraduate medical courses.
The trail had led to Nanded by mid-May. CBI teams searched premises there linked to Khairnar, and parents from the district were questioned over alleged payments for leaked papers.
Reports at the time put those payments between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.
Other accused in the case include Pune-based Manisha Mandhare and P V Kulkarni, whom the CBI has described as key conspirators in the leak of the Biology paper. Khairnar was brought to Delhi from Maharashtra on a transit remand.
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