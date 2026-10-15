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NEET paper leak case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Nanded man, 14th accused

The National Testing Agency conducted NEET-UG on May 3 which was cancelled on May 12 after paper leak allegations and held a re-examination on June 21. NEET-UG is the entrance test for undergraduate medical courses.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 10:26 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
NEET paper leak case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Nanded man, 14th accused

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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