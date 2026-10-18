/CBI questions Urmila Sanawar in Ankita Bhandari murder case; team visits Saharanpur residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the Ankita Bhandari murder case visited the residence of Urmila Sanawar, who is alleged to be the wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday to question her in connection with the case.
A four-member team, including a woman officer, reached Sanawar’s residence as part of the investigation into the high-profile murder, which continues to draw public and political attention over allegations of the involvement of an unidentified VIP.
Earlier this week, Sanawar attended a press conference in New Delhi alongside Ankita Bhandari’s parents. In a video message, she demanded that the CBI question her in the presence of the media, arguing that the investigation was not being conducted under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge.
The development came a day after the CBI questioned Rathore at the Shivalik Guest House in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.
The CBI took over the investigation in February this year. Its Delhi-based Special Crime Branch registered a case against an “unknown VIP” in connection with the matter.
The case returned to the spotlight earlier this year after audio clips and videos involving Sanawar went viral. During a Facebook Live session, she referred to the alleged involvement of a VIP in the murder, triggering fresh controversy and renewed public debate.
The developments heightened political tensions, with Opposition parties and several organisations renewing their demand for a CBI probe. On January 9, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami formally recommended a CBI investigation amid growing public pressure and calls for transparency.
Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Uttarakhand, was murdered on September 18, 2022. Her body was dumped in the Chilla Shakti Canal and recovered nearly a week later.
Following an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), a 500-page charge sheet was filed, naming 97 witnesses. Of these, 47 testified before the court.
The prime accused, Pulkit Arya, who owned the resort, and co-accused Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. Arya was found guilty of several offences, including murder, tampering with evidence, harassment, and immoral trafficking.
The case has also sparked protests in Uttarakhand and Delhi over the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Gautam as Sikkim's governor.
Earlier this week, Bhandari’s parents staged a sit-in at India Gate, demanding that Gautam’s appointment be put on hold while the CBI investigation continues. They later met CBI officials alongside Garhwal BJP MP Anil Baluni.
The family has urged the government to ensure that the investigation establishes the role of everyone involved and that all those found guilty of their daughter’s murder face strict punishment.
(With IANS inputs)
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