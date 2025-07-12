Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2930731https://zeenews.india.com/india/cbi-registers-case-in-custodial-death-of-temple-guard-in-tamil-nadus-sivaganga-2930731.html
NewsIndia
CBI

CBI Registers Case In Custodial Death Of Temple Guard In Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

The CBI has taken over the case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with offences relating to custodial violence and deaths.

|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 02:59 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CBI Registers Case In Custodial Death Of Temple Guard In Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga (Photo: IANS)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against police personnel of Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu in connection with the "custodial" death of a private security guard employed at the Madapuram Temple in Thiruppuvanam. 

The CBI has taken over the case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with offences relating to custodial violence and deaths.

On June 28, Ajith Kumar was picked up by a special police team in connection with an informal complaint about a jewel theft near the Badrakali Amman Temple.

Despite there being no formal arrest or warrant, he was taken into custody and allegedly subjected to brutal torture during an unofficial interrogation.

The following day, Ajith was brought to the Government Hospital in Madurai with multiple injuries and was declared dead on June 29.

The autopsy revealed signs of severe physical assault, consistent with custodial torture.

The incident triggered widespread protests across Tamil Nadu with civil society groups, human rights organisations, and political parties demanding immediate justice and accountability.

The victim's family accused the police of attempting to cover up the incident by portraying the death as natural and alleged that there were efforts to cremate the body hastily without conducting a proper post-mortem examination.

Public outrage and intervention by rights groups forced a second post-mortem examination under judicial supervision.

The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench took serious note of the case and expressed concern over the repeated instances of custodial violence in the state.

A CBI team from the Special Crime Branch in Delhi has begun preliminary investigations, including gathering evidence, reviewing medical reports, and identifying the officers involved.

The agency is expected to pursue charges against multiple police officials and bring greater scrutiny to custodial practices in Tamil Nadu.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK