CBI registers three cases for alleged land encroachment in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three separate cases and taken over the investigation of these cases that were related to the alleged land encroachment in Jammu and Kashmir. The three cases were earlier registered by the Vigilance Organization in Jammu (now Anti-Corruption Bureau, UT of J&K).

The first case has been registered against unknown officials of Revenue Department, Jammu in connection with an FIR of Vigilance Organization, Jammu earlier registered on the allegations that the officers/officials of Revenue Department of District Jammu had conferred undue benefits upon the illegal occupants of the state land by intentionally ignoring the laid down provisions of Roshni Act & rules, thereby conferring ownership rights of the state land wrongfully to selective undeserving persons and hence inflicted huge monetary loss to the State exchequer.

It was further alleged that the purpose of Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (vesting of ownership rights to the Occupants) Act, 2001, ie, generation of Revenue for undertaking developmental works in the state was defeated.

The second case has been registered against unknown officials of Revenue Department, District Samba in connection with an FIR of Vigilance Organization, Jammu earlier registered on the allegations that the officials of Revenue department of District Samba had conferred undue pecuniary benefits upon the illegal occupants of the State Land by intentionally contravening the legal provisions of Roshni Act. It was further alleged that in many cases, ownership rights over the state land were conferred in favour of individuals, who were not having the recorded possession in their respective names in the revenue records.

It was also alleged that the rates were not fixed by the Price Fixation Committee, as per the provisions of the Act and in many cases were not remitted to the Government Treasury, thereby causing huge loss to the State exchequer.

The third case has been registered in connection with Vigilance Organization, Jammu's FIR, earlier registered against a private person, resident of Gandhi Nagar, Jammu; unknown officers of Revenue Department, Jammu; unknown officers of JDA and unknown others on the allegations that the Revenue officers of Jammu District had entered into a criminal conspiracy with the said private person and conferred ownership rights with regard to land measuring 5 Kanal and 2 Marlas (approx.) comprising in Khasra No 781 situated at village Deeli Tehsil and District Jammu.

It was further alleged that the accused in pursuance of a criminal conspiracy hatched among themselves had illegally regularized the said state land without the existence of any entry in revenue record and issued NOC in favour of the beneficiary for construction of the commercial building over the land.

Further investigation is on.

