CBI searches 41 locations in Arms licencing racket in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (October 12) conducted searches at around 41 locations including at Srinagar, Anantnag, Banihal, Baramulla, Jammu, Doda, Rajouri, Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir, Leh, Delhi and Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) at the official and residential premises of around 14 then public servants and some private individuals in a case related to Arms licence racket.

CBI had registered two cases on the allegations of bulk issuance of arms licenses in the erstwhile state of J&K during the period 2012 to 2016. It was alleged that more than 2.78 lakh arms licences were issued to the non-entitled persons.

“During searches, Incriminating documents including issuance of arms licenses, list of beneficiaries, documents related to investment in FDRs & other sale proceeds, property documents, bank account details, locker keys, diary comprising incriminating details, arms license Registers, electronic gadgets/mobile phones and some cash including old currency were recovered,” said CBI in a statement.

The agency said that certain gun dealers in connivance with the public servants had allegedly issued such illegal arms licenses to the ineligible persons.

