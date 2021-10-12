हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI searches 41 locations in Arms licencing racket in Jammu and Kashmir

CBI had registered two cases on the allegations of bulk issuance of arms licenses in the erstwhile state of J&K during the period 2012 to 2016.

CBI searches 41 locations in Arms licencing racket in Jammu and Kashmir
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (October 12) conducted searches at around 41 locations including at Srinagar, Anantnag, Banihal, Baramulla, Jammu, Doda, Rajouri, Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir, Leh, Delhi and Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) at the official and residential premises of around 14 then public servants and some private individuals in a case related to Arms licence racket.

CBI had registered two cases on the allegations of bulk issuance of arms licenses in the erstwhile state of J&K during the period 2012 to 2016. It was alleged that more than 2.78 lakh arms licences were issued to the non-entitled persons.

“During searches, Incriminating documents including issuance of arms licenses, list of beneficiaries, documents related to investment in FDRs & other sale proceeds, property documents, bank account details, locker keys, diary comprising incriminating details, arms license Registers, electronic gadgets/mobile phones and some cash including old currency were recovered,” said CBI in a statement.

The agency said that certain gun dealers in connivance with the public servants had allegedly issued such illegal arms licenses to the ineligible persons.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Central Bureau of InvestigationCBIJammu and KashmirArms licencing racket
Next
Story

CM Yogi Adityanath releases IIT Kanpur’s study on UP govt's handling of COVID-19

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Selective approach on human rights is dangerous, says BJP