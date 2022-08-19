The CBI team has reached Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house for raids on Friday morning. The team is raiding 21 locations simultaneously. Giving information about the raid, the Deputy CM himself said that we are very honest. Tried many cases in the past in which nothing came out. Nothing will come out of it either. This action is being taken regarding the new excise policy. Last month, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe against Sisodia on the basis of the Chief Secretary's report. Sisodia also has the responsibility of the Excise Department. He is accused of corruption in the new excise policy.

Lt Governor VK Saxena had last month recommended a CBI probe against the deputy CM over allegations of alleged irregularities in the new excise policy. Sisodia is accused of giving tenders by ignoring the rules in the policy. The government gave undue profits to liquor contractors. The rules were ignored in giving liquor licenses. Apart from this, Rs 144 crore was waived of liquor contractors after giving the tender. In the report of the Chief Secretary, it has been said that through the new excise policy, the license fee was waived on the pretext of Corona. There has been a huge loss to the revenue through the new policy and this policy was brought with the intention of benefitting the liquor traders. Saxena had directed the Chief Secretary to submit a report and tell which government officials have been involved in the preparation, implementation and freedom to make changes according to the rules, ignoring the rules.

Apart from Sisodia, the 21 places where the CBI team is raiding include the premises of the then Excise Commissioner of Delhi, Aarav Gopi Krishna. Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor had suspended 11 officials including the then Excise Commissioner Aarav Gopi Krishna, the then Excise Commissioner Danix Anand Kumar Tiwari on charges of scam in the excise policy. He had allowed Vigilance to take suspension and disciplinary action against these officers.