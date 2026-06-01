CBI uses life-size dummy to recreate Twisha's final moments at Giribala Singh's Bhopal residence

Twisha Sharma death case: The Central Bureau of Investigation took its probe into the death of model-actress Twisha Sharma a significant step forward on Monday, arriving at accused Giribala Singh's residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills with a human-sized dummy to recreate the scene of her death on 12 May, testing whether the accused's version of events holds up against the physical evidence.

Forensic experts accompanied the CBI team as investigators examined body positioning, ligature points, height measurements, and the layout of the room in meticulous detail.

Giribala Singh herself was brought to the scene during the reconstruction. The exercise is aimed at comparing the statements made by the accused with the forensic evidence and identifying any gaps or contradictions.

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The investigation is now expanding well beyond the immediate circumstances of Twisha's death. The CBI is expected to question doctors and mental health professionals who had contact with Twisha in the weeks before she died. A doctor who reportedly advised her to undergo an abortion has already been summoned for questioning, a development that goes to the heart of one of the most contested aspects of the case, given that her husband Samarth Singh and his mother had claimed she was emotionally distressed following the procedure.

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Investigators have also pieced together a clearer picture of Samarth's movements after the FIR was registered on 15 May. The probe has revealed that he remained in Bhopal for nearly three days after the case was filed before managing to leave the city. The CBI is now examining his phone records, the locations he visited, and the people he was in contact with during that period, as well as whether anyone actively assisted him while he was allegedly absconding.

Both Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh are currently in CBI custody until 2 June and are expected to be produced before a court on Tuesday. The case was handed to the CBI following concerns about lapses in the initial police investigation. Police personnel remain posted at Giribala's residence to preserve the crime scene and prevent any tampering with evidence.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma death case: CBI arrests mother-in-law, ex-judge Giribala Singh

(With IANS inputs)