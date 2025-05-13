CBSE Board Class 10th Result OUT Shortly, Class 12th Result DECLARED At cbseresults.nic.in - Steps To Check Scores Here

CBSE Class 10th Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 Board Exam Result 2025 today. Meanwhile, CBSE Class 10 results are expected to be announced shortly on the board’s official websites. Students can check their Class 12 marks now on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. The Class 10 result will also be out shortly, and students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to check their scores once the link is activated.

There has been a minor increase in the pass percentage for Class 12 this year compared to 2024. A total of over 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE exams across Class 10 and 12 this year.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2025: Shortly

According to reports CBSE Class 10 results will be out shortly. The CBSE Class 10 board exams were held between February 15 and March 18, 2025, in a pen-and-paper format. This year, 24.12 lakh CBSE Class 10 students took exams in 84 subjects.

CBSE Board Result 2025: Steps To Check

- Students can follow these steps to check their results:

- Visit cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

- Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results

- Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID

- Click on Submit

- Your result will be displayed on the screen

- Download and take a printout for future reference

- DigiLocker Login Details for CBSE Result 2025

Students can also access verified digital marksheets through DigiLocker. CBSE will send login credentials via SMS to the mobile numbers registered with the board. Once received, students can log in at digilocker.gov.in and download their digital documents.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: New Grading System Introduced

From the 2024–25 academic session, CBSE has rolled out a 'Relative Grading' system to reduce academic stress. Unlike fixed mark-based grades, this model assigns grades based on peer performance and subject difficulty, offering a more flexible assessment.

Grace Marks Policy

Students who narrowly miss the 33% passing mark may be considered for grace marks, depending on subject-wise and overall performance as assessed by the board.

CBSE 2025 Exam Details

Class 10 Exams: February 15 – March 18, 2025

Class 12 Exams: February 15 – April 4, 2025

Total Examinees: Over 42 lakh

Result Platforms: cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, DigiLocker