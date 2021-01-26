हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE 2021 Board Exams

CBSE board exam 2021 datesheet, syllabus and result date - Latest update

In 2019, when the exams were scheduled to start from February 15, 2020, the board had released the datesheet in November. Going with this trend, experts have suggested that the datesheet might be out by March. Earlier last week, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced that CBSE board exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 till June 10.

CBSE board exam 2021 datesheet, syllabus and result date - Latest update
File Photo

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education may release the datesheet for Class 10, 12 board examinations after 35-40 days. Usually, the board releases the time table two months before the commencement of examinations.

Here are some of the possible reasons for the delay

Here are some of the possible reasons for the delay

1) Administrative and logistic reason: In the wake of the pandemic, CBSE administration will majorly face the challenges of maintaining the essentials of ultra-hygienic requirements like floor sanitization, social distancing, and assurance of providing covid gears like masks, face shields, and sanitisers.

2) Announcement of the election dates: The announcement of poll dates could also be the major reason for the delay of the date sheet following the importance of the board nationwide. This year 5 states– Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal will go to polls in April/May.

Once released, students can follow these steps to check CBSE Board Exam 2021 datasheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in.
Step 2: Under the announcement section, click on the link that reads, ‘CBSE schedule for 10th and 12th’
Step 3: Click on the class 10th or class 12th link.
Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen with the PDF file.
Step 5: Save and download the date sheet for future reference.

