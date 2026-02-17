Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017875https://zeenews.india.com/india/cbse-board-exam-2026-bihar-student-barred-from-entry-after-traffic-delay-3017875.html
NewsIndiaCBSE Board Exam 2026: Bihar student barred from entry after traffic delay
CBSE BOARD EXAM 2026

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Bihar student barred from entry after traffic delay

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The CBSE had consistently urged students to plan their journeys to examination centres well in advance, taking traffic into account, and reminded them that entry would close promptly at 10 AM. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 02:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The CBSE Board examination has begun across India and 26 countries abroad.
  • The CBSE had consistently urged students to plan their journeys to examination centres well in advance.
  • Over 43 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE 2026 examinations.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Bihar student barred from entry after traffic delayCBSE Board Exam 2026

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Due to heavy traffic in Bihar, Bettiah district, a student of the CBSE board has been denied entry into the examination hall. The incident occurred on the first day of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, which are being held across India and in 26 countries abroad, with over 43 lakh students appearing. 

The student told the media that, along with her, three to four girls also arrived late. And they all were denied entry, saying that they came late and would not be allowed. 

On day one, Class 10 students appeared for Mathematics (Basics) and Mathematics (Standard), while Class 12 candidates appeared for Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Engineering Graphics, and Business Studies. Exams were conducted in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM at 8,074 centres for Class 10 and 7,574 centres for Class 12. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The CBSE had consistently urged students to plan their journeys to examination centres well in advance, taking traffic into account, and reminded them that entry would close promptly at 10 AM. 

At Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Vasundhara, students arriving for their exams displayed a mix of nervousness and determination, while parents offered last-minute guidance and moral support. 

Samaira Sharma, taking her Class 10 exam, said, "This exam is crucial since Class 10 results shape future career paths. I’ve been studying 6-7 hours daily, and although the last few days were intense, I’m hoping for good results." 

Her father, Aseem Sharma, added, "Children should stay calm and treat the exam like a practice test at home." 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026 scenarios
How can Pakistan & Australia get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026?
maang tikka for women
Traditional And Designer Maang Tikka Jewellery For Women On Amazon
silver anklet women
Elegant Silver And Designer Anklets For Women On Amazon
Salim Khan
Salim Khan admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, Salman Khan rushes to meet
Auto news
Brezza facelift leak: New 6-speed gearbox, turbo engine & bigger screen likely
women shoulder bag
Stylish Women’s Shoulder Bags For Daily And Occasion Wear On Amazon
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel directed to appear by Moradabad court after non-bailable warrant
Amul
Amul Celebrates Farhan Akhtar’s Hollywood Break with Sam Mendes Film
women jewellery set
Elegant Necklace And Earring Jewellery Sets For Women On Amazon
8th Pay Commission
DA hike before Holi? DA may rise from 58% to 60% for Govt staff