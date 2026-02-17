CBSE Board Exam 2026: Bihar student barred from entry after traffic delay

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Due to heavy traffic in Bihar, Bettiah district, a student of the CBSE board has been denied entry into the examination hall. The incident occurred on the first day of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, which are being held across India and in 26 countries abroad, with over 43 lakh students appearing.

The student told the media that, along with her, three to four girls also arrived late. And they all were denied entry, saying that they came late and would not be allowed.

On day one, Class 10 students appeared for Mathematics (Basics) and Mathematics (Standard), while Class 12 candidates appeared for Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Engineering Graphics, and Business Studies. Exams were conducted in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM at 8,074 centres for Class 10 and 7,574 centres for Class 12.

The CBSE had consistently urged students to plan their journeys to examination centres well in advance, taking traffic into account, and reminded them that entry would close promptly at 10 AM.

At Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Vasundhara, students arriving for their exams displayed a mix of nervousness and determination, while parents offered last-minute guidance and moral support.

Samaira Sharma, taking her Class 10 exam, said, "This exam is crucial since Class 10 results shape future career paths. I’ve been studying 6-7 hours daily, and although the last few days were intense, I’m hoping for good results."

Her father, Aseem Sharma, added, "Children should stay calm and treat the exam like a practice test at home."