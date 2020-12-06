CBSE Board Exams 2021: Dates, admit card and other latest updates students need to know

Lakhs of students across the country are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce the dates for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams and it is expected that the CBSE would soon make an official announcement in this regard.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' is scheduled to hold an interaction with students, teachers and parents on December 10 on the issue of conduct of board examinations and competitive examinations in 2021.

Officials on December 2 told news agency PTI that consultations on dates for the conduct of the CBSE exams in 2021 are still underway. They also spoke on the mode of conducting the exams.

Sources claimed that CBSE would release admit card 2021 for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in January 2021 on its official website- cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE will release admit card separately for regular and private students. Regular students will get the CBSE admit card from the school, while the private students will need to download the admit card from the official website of CBSE.

Here's how to download CBSE 2021 Admit Card for class 10th and 12th:

-Visit cbse.nic.in.

-Click on “In Focus” section.

-Click on the link that says “Admit Card 2021”.

-Then the login page will open, enter User ID, Password, Security Pin.

-Click on the ‘Login’ button.

-The admit card will appear on the screen.

-Download and take a printout.

-Take the Printout of Admit Card to the Exam Center.

Live TV

It is to be noted that the academic session 2020-21 has been badly hampered due to the lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in India. CBSE has already reduced the syllabus for Class 10, 12 board exams but the schools are still finding it tough to finish the reduced syllabus within time. It is to be noted that CBSE has recently released new papers for students preparing for 2021 CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams.