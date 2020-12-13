CBSE Board Exams 2021, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 dates, syllabus and admit cards: Latest updates here

Amid rising speculations over CBSE Board Exams 2021, JEE Main, NEET 2021 exam dates and syllabus, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday (December 12) invited teachers for an online interaction on December 17. It is to be noted that Pokhriyal had held an online interaction with students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders on December 10 address their queries related to Cnetral Board of Secondary Education Board Exams, NEET 2021 and JEE 2021 exams.

During his webinar with students, Pokhriyal did not make any announcement regarding CBSE Class 10,12 Board Exams 2021 dates but he made it clear that the exams will be held in 2021 and he asked the students to prepare for CBSE 2021 Board Exams.

During the interaction, the Union Minister announced major changes in the JEE Main including relaxation in pattern and holding four attempts of the engineering entrance exam. It is expected that during his webinar on December 17, Pokhriyal will talk about CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams and he may make some announcement reagrding the dates of the exams.

Pokhriyal also made it clear during the last live interaction that competitive exams including JEE and NEET 2021 will also be held.

During his last live interaction, Pokhriyal said in response to a query that further syllabus cuts of board exams cannot be ruled out but a final decision in this regard will be taken after consulations with stakeholders.

The minister, however, did not make any announcement regarding the reduction in the syllabus for NEET 2021, JEE 2021 exams but experts maintain that it is likely that syllabus may be slashed for these competitive exams too.

During the live web session with students and teachers, the Education Minister hinted at increasing number of attempts for JEE Main from two to three or four. "We are considering the suggestions to increase the number of attempts for JEE Main from two to three or four," Nishank said, adding that there is no plan to cancel the exam.

Pokhriyal did not reveal any final date or tentative date for the NEET 2021 exam but he said that NEET 2021 will not be cancelled and asked the students to prepare for the exam. The minister said that NEET examination has always been conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in offline mode but due to COVID-19 outbreak, the NTA is also discussing to conduct NEET 2021 in online mode.

It is learnt that the CBSE will release CBSE Admit Card 2021 for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021 after the board will release CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th. The admit card is an important documents required to get the entry in Central Board of Secondary Examination centre.

It is to be noted that the admit cards for CBSE regular students are provided by schools, while private students of CBSE have to download their admit cards from the official website. But it seems that some changes would be seen this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, CBSE Schools will need to generate user ID and password for each student and these admit cards will have digital signatures of the authorised person from the school or the principal.