CBSE Board Exams 2021: Latest updates about dates, admit card, syllabus and other details

Amid rising speculations over CBSE Class 10, 12 exam dates, it is learnt that the CBSE will release CBSE Admit Card 2021 for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021 after the board will release CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th. The admit card is an important documents required to get the entry in Central Board of Secondary Examination centre.

It is to be noted that the admit cards for CBSE regular students are provided by schools, while private students of CBSE have to download their admit cards from the official website. But it seems that some changes would be seen this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, CBSE Schools will need to generate user ID and password for each student and these admit cards will have digital signatures of the authorised person from the school or the principal.

The students must crosscheck all the details i.e. spelling of the name, subjects, subject codes etc after receiving the admit card. The students also need to crosscheck their personal details in their CBSE admit card, including names, guardian name (Spellings), date of birth etc.

It is expected that the CBSE Date Sheet Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 would be released soon. The datesheet might be released online, this week. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is scheduled to address queries of students regarding board exams (like CBSE Board Exams, ISC/ICSE Board Exams etc) and competitive exams (like NEET, JEE Main etc) online on December 10.

Speaking to a leading English portal, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that the CBSE has no plan to delay 2021 Class 10, 12 board exams.

Bhardwaj said that it will not be tough for CBSE to hold 2021 board exams in offline mode. “CBSE successfully completed the compartment exams amid the pandemic and based on the learning from that we will manage board exams in 2021 in offline mode”, he told Times of India.

The academic session 2020-21 has been badly hampered due to the lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in India. CBSE and several other boards have already reduced their syllabi but it is still not easy for schools to finish the reduced syllabus within time.

Meanwhile, the CBSE had recently released the sample papers and marking schemes for the upcoming Class X, XII examinations. The CBSE has released a new question paper design and the evaluation scheme for the class 10 board exam. Those preparing for board exams can visit CBSE official website—cbseacademic.in, and check the sample papers and marking scheme.