CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE Class 10, 12 exam time table to be OUT TODAY at cbse.nic.in- Steps to download here

CBSE Datesheet 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will be releasing the class 10, 12 date sheet today, December 19, 2022. The Board has not yet declared an official date for the release of the timetable. CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to commence on February 16 and February 15, respectively, based on information received from the board and education ministry notifications. Students can view the CBSE class 10 and class 12 timetables for 2023 via cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, respectively.The CBSE date sheet for the 2022-23 session includes topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and crucial instructions for applicants. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Centre has issued a scam alert on a website that reportedly requests registration fees from CBSE board exam 2023 hopefuls.“A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://cbsegovt.com) for appearing in board examinations. This website is not associated with @cbseindia29,” PIB Fact Check tweeted.

CBSE Board exam 2023: Here’s how to download CBSE Exam datesheet 2023

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on CBSE Datesheet Class 12 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. About 18 lakh of these students are in Class 10, while another 16 lakh are in Class 12.