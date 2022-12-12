CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 date sheet likely to be RELEASED TODAY at cbse.nic.in- Steps to download here

CBSE Board exams 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 today December 12. However theres no official confirmation regarding release of the datesheet. The official confirmation is still awaited. The CBSE date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be available online at the CBSE website. Students can view the CBSE class 10 and class 12 timetables for 2023 via cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, respectively. The board will administer the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams during the current academic year 2022–2023 in a single term. The 2023 CBSE board exam will start on February 15th. The CBSE date sheet for the 2022-23 session includes topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and crucial instructions for applicants.

Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. About 18 lakh of these students are in Class 10, while another 16 lakh are in Class 12. The board has already revealed the tentative procedures and schedules for the practical exams for schools with winter schedules. The connected schools finalised and submitted the LOC, or list of candidates, to the board in the month of July itself.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Date 2023-23: How to download date sheet

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on CBSE Datesheet Class 12 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CBSE Class 10 12 Exam Dates 2023 will be conducted in February 2023. A new notice has been released regarding conduct of Class 10, 12 practical exams by the Board for all the schools affiliated to the Board.