CBSE Board Exams 2026 kick off today: Last-minute essentials – What to carry & what to avoid at exam hall

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026 commence today, February 17th, with over 46 lakh students appearing from India and 26 countries. Official advisories emphasise strict adherence to timings and rules amid potential traffic disruptions from national events.

Exams start at 10:30 AM with entry permitted only until 10:00 AM sharp; no late arrivals are allowed, regardless of reason. Students must plan early departures, considering local traffic, weather, and distance to reach centres well before 10:00 AM. Visit your centre in advance to map the route.

What to carry to the exam centre

Students must carry their original CBSE admit card.

School ID for regular students or government photo ID for private candidates.

Permitted stationery like pen, pencil, eraser, sharpener, and scale, all in a transparent pouch or geometry box.

Apart from the above-mentioned essentials, students are allowed to carry an analogue wristwatch and a transparent water bottle.

Prohibited items at the exam centre

While appearing for the exam, students should maintain extra caution about items prohibited at the exam centre and stricty avoid carrying them at the centre.

Electronics like mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, earphones, or Bluetooth devices.

No notes, chits, wallets, handbags, goggles, opaque boxes, or food (except diabetic cases with permission).

Jewellery and non-transparent bags are also not permitted.

Last Minute Essential Checklist for CBSE Board Exam 2026

Pack your admit card, two extra blue/royal blue pens.

Transparent pencil case with scale, sharpener, and eraser.

Limit last-minute review to 20 minutes per subject this week.

Focus only on key formulas, diagrams, and dates.

Solve one previous year question (PYQ) paper daily under a strict 3-hour timer to build exam stamina and speed.

Aim for 8 hours of sleep.

Maintain a balanced diet to sustain energy levels throughout exam preparations and the test day.

Reach your centre 45 minutes early.

How To Stay Calm In An Exam And Tips To Attempt The Paper

It is important to stay calm during the examination and read the question paper thoroughly.

Scan the full question paper in the first 10 minutes, marking easy questions.

Start with sections where you're 100% confident to gain momentum and boost confidence early.

It is advised to attempt one-word and MCQ questions first to gain easy marks.

Write point-wise answers, underline keywords, and leave a line gap between points for examiner clarity.

Skip tough questions initially; return later while reserving 15 minutes for final revision.​

Double-check calculations, roll number, and question numbers before submission.​

Allocate time per section, prioritising high-mark questions without rushing.​

Organize rough work neatly to simplify revisions and avoid mix-ups.​

Read section instructions carefully to dodge careless errors.​

Prioritise accuracy over speed; stay calm even if time runs short.​

Use diagrams or flowcharts where relevant for neat, impactful answers.

Track attempted questions to ensure no section is missed.​

Stay hydrated and take deep breaths during stress to maintain focus.

Don’t forget to revise your answer sheet before submitting.

Check if your maps, graphs, and extra sheets are properly attached to your main answer sheet before submitting.

As CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026 start today, adhering to these guidelines ensures a smooth, fair experience. Prioritise discipline, preparation, and trust that your consistent efforts will shine through.















