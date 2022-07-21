CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the Class 10th and class 12th results. According to certain media reports CBSE officials have shared that the board would be releasing the CBSE board results in July last week. The information, officials said that results, would be shared in due course of time on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Once announced, students can check their CBSE results on the board website at cbseresults.nic.in. As soon as the CBSE results will be announced, it is likely that the official website might crash or slow down. Therefore, students can try these alternative way to check their result via Digilocker.

CBSE class 10th and 12th result 2022: How to check result on Digi Locker

1. Visit the official website - digilocker.gov.in.

2. Enter the login details like - Aadhar No or other required details.

3. Click on the folder for Central Board of Secondary Education.

4. Click on the file that reads ' CBSE 10th and 12th results 2022'.

5. The provisional marksheet of CBSE 10th and 12th class results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

6. The candidates can download 10th and 12th CBSE result 2022 and save its PDF for future reference.

Also in order to strengthen security and data privacy of students, a six-digit security PIN-based activation for students' DigiLocker accounts has been introduced to access CBSE result 2022. The student-wise Security PIN file, CBSE in a statement said, is being given in schools in their DigiLocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate the Security PIN to individual students. ALSO READ: CBSE tweets THIS latest update on Board result

CBSE Board Results: Steps To Download Security PIN

- Schools will have to go to the Cbse.digilocker.gov.in/public/auth/login

- Login using LOC credentials and Login as Schools from the dropdown menu

- Click on the ‘Download PIN file’ option

- Select the desired Class 10 or Class 12 PIN file and download