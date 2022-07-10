CBSE Board Results 2022: Ahead of the announcement of CBSE Class 12th Board results 2022, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approached the higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) to plan their annual calendar according to the date of the CBSE result. According to the sources in UGC, the advisory for all universities will be issued by next week. In a letter to the UGC dated June 28, the Board wrote, “It has come to the notice that some universities in India, especially in Maharashtra, have started registration in undergraduate courses for the session (2022-23) and their last date is in the first week of July. It is, therefore, requested that all the universities may please be directed to fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process keeping in mind the date of result declaration of Class XII by CBSE.” The Board also said it required about a month to prepare the results.

The Maharashtra University reportedly began the online admissions process in anticipation of the CBSE and ISC results, which were anticipated to be released by the time the second merit list was published. However, the results are yet not announced by the board and students are anxious about missing out on seats in their desired courses in the colleges of their choice. The university has defended its decision by claiming that only a very small percentage of its enrollment is made up of CBSE and ISC students. The university has also announced that the application period will reopen following the release of the results.

Maharashtra University usually starts its admission process after the declaration of 12th Results. However, this year the Maharashtra Board Results were released ahead of the two national boards' results. When compared to the admissions procedure from the previous year, the board results were announced on August 3 in 2019 and on July 16 in 2020, after the CBSE and ISC results.

On the other hand, all colleges of arts, science, and engineering in Tamil Nadu have started their admission process after the declaration of state Board results on June 20. While Karnataka degree colleges will start the admission process on July 11. But, the Tamil Nadu government has directed colleges to keep the application window open for CBSE students to apply.

According to CBSE’s Controller of Examination Sanyam Bharadwaj the exam results will be announced as per schedule.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022: Here is how you can check your result

Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Class X result 2022’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 result 2022’ link.

Enter board roll number, date of birth, and school number in the space provided.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 result 2022 will be displayed on the screens.

Download the CBSE result 2022 Class 10, 12 and keep it safe for future use.