CBSE Board Results 2022: BIG UPDATE! UGC asks universities to fix admission deadline after CBSE Class 12th result 2022

The UGC asked all higher education institutions to fix the last date of their undergraduate admissions after the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 02:23 PM IST
  • CBSE will declare the CBSE 10th and 12th board results 2022 this month
  • UGC asked all higher education institutions to fix the last date of their UG admissions after the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results
  • The board said that some universities started their admission process even though it was yet to declare the Class 12 results

CBSE Board Results 2022: Ahead of the announcement of CBSE Class 12th Board results 2022, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday asked all higher education institutions to fix the last date of their undergraduate admissions after the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results. The move comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last week reached out to the commission requesting it to ask universities to fix their admission schedule in accordance with their results. The board said that some universities started their admission process even though it was yet to declare the Class 12 results.

"It has come to notice that some universities have started registration in under graduate courses for the session (2022-2023). In this scenario, the students from CBSE will be deprived of admission to the under graduate courses if the last date is fixed by the universities prior to CBSE result declaration," read the official notice.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022: Here is how you can check your result

- Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

- Click on the ‘Class X result 2022’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 result 2022’ link.

- Enter board roll number, date of birth, and school number in the space provided.

- Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

- CBSE Board Class 10, 12 result 2022 will be displayed on the screens.

- Download the CBSE result 2022 Class 10, 12 and keep it safe for future use.

It is expected that CBSE will declare the CBSE 10th and 12th board results 2022 this month only. As per sources, CBSE can declare 10th board result 2022 this week and 12th board result 2022 next week.

