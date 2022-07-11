CBSE Board Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to announce the board result of classes 10th and 12th soon. Although there is no official confirmation on the dates of the results, as per several media reports, it is likely that class 10th board results will be released by July 13 and class 12th Term 2 results by July 15th. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official websites of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. This year, the exams were conducted in two terms, in which Term 1 had objective questions and Term 2 had subjective questions. The students are not very pleased with the final score calculation and marking scheme and want best of either term results.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Evaluation Criteria

In CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams, 50 per cent of the syllabus was covered in each term. This decision was taken to overcome the challenges caused due to COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE has not revealed anything regarding the final score calculation, but the education board had earlier said that each term will have equal weightage. However, CBSE did not fail anyone in the term 1 exam. The final result will be declared based on an average of Term 1, Term 2 and an internal assessment.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022: Here is how you can check your result

- Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

- Click on the ‘Class X result 2022’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 result 2022’ link.

- Enter board roll number, date of birth, and school number in the space provided.

- Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

- CBSE Board Class 10, 12 result 2022 will be displayed on the screens.

- Download the CBSE result 2022 Class 10, 12 and keep it safe for future use.

CBSE conducted the Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26 to May 24, 2022. It is to be noted that for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students will get a single combined mark sheet.