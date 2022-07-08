NewsIndia
CBSE 10TH RESULT 2022

CBSE Board Results 2022: Class 10, 12th results expected to be out on THIS DATE at cbseresults.nic.in- here’s how to check

CBSE Board Results 2022: Class 10, 12 results will be announced soon. Scroll down for more details here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 08:24 PM IST
  • CBSE is expected to release CBSE Board results by July 15, 2022 (Tentative)
  • CBSE board will announce the CBSE result term 2 Class 12, 10 on the newly launched portal Pariksha Sangam
  • Students will receive an original mark sheet and pass certificate from their respective schools

CBSE Board Results 2022: Class 10, 12th results expected to be out on THIS DATE at cbseresults.nic.in- here’s how to check

CBSE Board Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Board 10th and 12th results by July 15, 2022 (Tentative Date). The CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be published on the CBSE's official website, cbseresults.nic.in. However, the board has not made any official announcement on the CBSE 10th, 12th, result date and time yet. Students will need their roll number, date of birth, and school number to check the CBSE Board Term 2 Results 2022. 

The CBSE 10th Term 2 Exams were held between April 26 and May 24, 2022. Students must obtain a minimum of 33% in order to pass the class 10th and 12th examinations, and their marksheets will be available from their respective schools once the results are announced. CBSE board will announce the CBSE result term 2 Class 12, 10 on the newly launched portal Pariksha Sangam- parikshasanga.cbse.gov.in. ALSO READ: JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 declared at navodaya.gov.in, direct link to check here

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022: Check result via Official Website

  • Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘Class X result 2022’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 result 2022’ link.
  • Enter board roll number, date of birth, and school number in the space provided.
  • Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
  • CBSE Board Class 10, 12 result 2022 will be displayed on the screens.
  • Download the CBSE result 2022 Class 10, 12 and keep it safe for future use.

CBSE passing certificate will be provided to the passed students. CBSE's online mark sheet will be provisional in nature. Students will receive an original mark sheet and pass certificate from their respective schools a few days after the online results are announced. 

