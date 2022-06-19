CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release Class 10th and Class 12th Term-2 examination results soon. According to various media reports, CBSE Board results 2022 are likely to be declared by June end or July first week. The Board, however, has not made any such official announcement yet.

The CBSE Classes 10th, 12th Board Result 2022 will be declared on its official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, several students have started asking CBSE for an update on Class 10 and Class 12 Term-2 results.

When are you going to announce grade 10 term 2 results? — savitha arunkumar (@savi_70) June 19, 2022

Any news related to declaration of class 10th results — Aashish Kumar (@Aashish66) June 19, 2022

Exam result ke bare me kch post kro na bas unnecessary post kr re ho , kamse kam weightage ke bare me bata do — Deepak Kumar (@DeepakK09878813) June 19, 2022

Once CBSE Class X and XII Term-2 2022 exam results are declared, students can check them via different methods.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term-2 2022 Results: How to check Board result?

Once CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term-2 2022 exam Results are declared, students need to visit CBSE's official website (cbse.nic.in).

On the homepage of the CBSE website, students need to click on the ' results ' link.

' link. Students will be redirected to a new page (http://cbseresults.nic.in) where they need to click on the 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' or ' CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 ' link.

or ' ' link. Students then need to enter their credentials including their roll numbers and click on the 'submit' option.

option. Students can check their CBSE Class 10th Term-2 Result 2022 or Class 12th Term-2 Result 2022 on their screens.

Other ways to check CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th 2022 Results?

CBSE Class 10th and 12th students can also check their Term-2 2022 results via the DigiLocker app and the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

In 2021, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-I exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year.

The weightage of Term-I and Term-II exams will be decided at the time of declaration of Term-II result and accordingly, the final performance will be calculated, the board said.

CBSE Class 10, 12 term-II board exams started from April 26

The CBSE term-II board exams for Classes 10 and 12 commenced from April 26. While the term-II exams for Class 10 ended on May 24, the Class 12 exams were held till June 15.

(With agency inputs)

