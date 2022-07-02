CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Class 10th and 12th students across the country eagerly await their CBSE Board Results 2022 as most of the state boards have announced the class 10th results and class 12th results 2022. Earlier, various media reports suggested that the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) would release the class 10th, and 12th term-2 results by July 4, however, the sources have informed that the results will be declared by the end of July. As per the latest media reports, board officials have told that the evaluation process is underway and the results will be announced by the end of this month which is July.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Exams, CBSE said that the evaluation process is going as per schedule, and the result date and time will be revealed soon. “The board is on track to advance the schedule. UG admission schedule of different institutions are kept in mind and CBSE (is) in touch with the concerned authorities to protect the interest of its students,” Bharadwaj told The Indian Express.

CBSE Results 2022: Official website to check class 10th, 12th Term 2 results

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Mobile apps to download CBSE Term 2 results

DigiLocker app

UMANG App

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 SOON: Here's how to download your term-2 scorecard

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as your roll number.

Your CBSE Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet on the screen.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

CBSE conducted the Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26 to May 24, 2022. It is to be noted that for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students will get a single combined mark sheet.

