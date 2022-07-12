CBSE Board Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to announce the board result of classes 10th and 12th soon, but because of consistent delay in CBSE result Kerala students are now concerned because, the state general education department is ready to begin the Plus-I admission process, with the application deadline for state Plus-I admission set for July 18. Students and parents now want the CBSE board 10th and 12th grade results to be released before July 18.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty had promised that the right of the students from CBSE and ICSE streams who seek admission in the state syllabus will be protected. In previous years when the CBSE and ICSE results were inordinately delayed, the High Court had directed the government to extend the Plus-I admission deadline based on a petition by parents of students in those streams.

CBSE Board Results 2022: Here is how you can check your result once announced

- Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

- Click on the ‘Class X result 2022’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 result 2022’ link.

- Enter board roll number, date of birth, and school number in the space provided.

- Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

- CBSE Board Class 10, 12 result 2022 will be displayed on the screens.

- Download the CBSE result 2022 Class 10, 12 and keep it safe for future use.

This year, CBSE exams were conducted in two terms to overcome the challenges caused due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were conducted from April 26 to June 15, 2022. Over 35 lakh students appeared in the CBSE board exams this year. Moreover, the education board is expected to release the combined mark sheet for term 1 and term 2 results.