CBSE Board Results 2022: Ahead of the announcement of CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board results 2022, students on twitter are demanding cbse to accept best of either term result as the final result calculation method by trending #CBSEacceptBestOfEitherTerms on Twitter. For the first time in the history of CBSE, class 10 and class 12 were divided into two terms. The syllabus was bifurcated into two halves. The first half of the syllabus was asked in term 1 and the second half in term 2. The term 1 exams were MCQ-based and term 2 was subjective. Since last year the board had to declare results without exams, the Board decided to schedule one exam before the usual exam season.

Past two years were very crucial for board batch students of 2021-22 as they had to study everything by themselves without quality guidance. Depression and anxiety is growing amongst them. #CBSEacceptBestOfEitherTerms pic.twitter.com/zd6LUG2E6x — AIJNSA (@AIJNSA_official) July 7, 2022

As per the official communication by CBSE the results will include term 1, and term 2 marks as well as students’ performance in internals and practicals. The board, however, did not specify which term will get how much weightage. CBSE also informed that students who have missed one of the two terms due to a valid reason will also get their results.

What is the Best of Either Term?

Students also demand that CBSE either gives the highest weightage to internal assessment which will rank students based on their year-long performance. Students have also suggested giving the highest weightage to an internal assessment of as much as 50 per cent and the remaining 50 per cent should be divided among term 1 and term 2. Students also claim that to lessen the blow of the pandemic, students could also be scored on the basis of the best of either term. This means, a common formula can be used where each student can put term 1 or term 2 marks based on their performance. This would also ensure that students who skipped one of the two terms also get similar assessment system.

However, CBSE has not clarified the weightage of term 1 and 2 examinations. CBSE will not announce the term 2 marks separately, and will release the cumulative marksheets of term 1 and 2 exams separately. For details on CBSE exam 2022 results, please visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.